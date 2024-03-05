Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion have a Sports Day Competition during Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion have a Sports Day Competition during Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, Royal Thai Army Soldiers from 9th Aviation Battalion, pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the sports day competition at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 2, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. This exercise enhances interoperability and further builds on our longstanding military relationship with the Royal Thai Armed Forces - a friend, partner, and Ally of the United States. (Photo by, An employee of the Royal Thai Army)

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

