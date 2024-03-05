16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion have a Sports Day Competition during Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Luke Stilling, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division must smash a watermelon while blindfolded and disoriented using only the cheers of his U.S. And Thai allies as guidance during sports day competition at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 2, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. This exercise enhances interoperability and further builds on our longstanding military relationship with the Royal Thai Armed Forces - a friend, partner, and Ally of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

