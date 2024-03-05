USS Annapolis Receives Battle E

240216-N-VC599-1026 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 16, 2024) Cmdr. James Tuthill, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), addresses his crew during a Battle Efficiency, known as the Battle “E”, award ceremony, Feb. 16. The Battle “E” is awarded to the units that obtained the highest overall readiness level to carry out assigned wartime tasks based on a yearlong evaluation. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

