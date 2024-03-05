Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSS Oceanside, RSS Temecula Pool Function [Image 3 of 10]

    RSS Oceanside, RSS Temecula Pool Function

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christian De Ocampo, a canvassing recruiting with Recruiting Sub-Station Oceanside, Recruiting Station San Diego, speaks to poolees during a pool function on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 2. Pool functions are held monthly to prepare poolees for the mental and physical rigors of boot camp. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8274091
    VIRIN: 240302-M-HG547-1024
    Resolution: 3461x5191
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    USMC
    Marines
    Recruiting
    Poolees

