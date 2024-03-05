Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program

16th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers bags their Army Meal Prep Program (AMPP) meals at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. The AMPP allows Soldiers to take two well balanced meals per day to help them learn about fitness and nutrition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

