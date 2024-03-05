Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers bags their Army Meal Prep Program (AMPP) meals at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. The AMPP allows Soldiers to take two well balanced meals per day to help them learn about fitness and nutrition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 19:28
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
