16th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers bags their Army Meal Prep Program (AMPP) meals at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. The AMPP allows Soldiers to take two well balanced meals per day to help them learn about fitness and nutrition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8274065
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-WG527-1670
|Resolution:
|5208x3648
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program, by SPC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
