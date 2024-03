Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8273823 VIRIN: 240301-O-NW381-6852 Resolution: 851x315 Size: 185.7 KB Location: US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Women's History Month, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.