Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base

Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a tour of the Corrosion Control Facility from Maj. Lacey Koelling, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs, and budgets to meet Air Force energy, installations, environment, safety, and occupational health objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

