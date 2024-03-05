Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a tour of the Corrosion Control Facility from Maj. Lacey Koelling, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs, and budgets to meet Air Force energy, installations, environment, safety, and occupational health objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8273646
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-OS776-2700
|Resolution:
|4640x3087
|Size:
|894.85 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT