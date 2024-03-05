Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, is greeted outside of the Corrosion Control Facility by Col. Bernabe Whitfield, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. During the visit, Chaudhary met with leaders across Barksdale to discuss options to improve the quality of life in the work centers while learning about the varying missions across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8273627
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-OS776-7330
|Resolution:
|5495x3656
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT