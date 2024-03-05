Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, is greeted outside of the Corrosion Control Facility by Col. Bernabe Whitfield, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. During the visit, Chaudhary met with leaders across Barksdale to discuss options to improve the quality of life in the work centers while learning about the varying missions across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8273627 VIRIN: 240305-F-OS776-7330 Resolution: 5495x3656 Size: 1.05 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.