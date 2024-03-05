Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, is greeted outside of the Corrosion Control Facility by Col. Bernabe Whitfield, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. During the visit, Chaudhary met with leaders across Barksdale to discuss options to improve the quality of life in the work centers while learning about the varying missions across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

