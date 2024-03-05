Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base

Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Anita Bostic, 2nd Force Support Squadron (duty title) at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. During his visit, Chaudhary met with Air Force Global Strike Command and 2nd Bomb Wing leadership, defenders, and maintenance Airmen to discuss quality of life challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

