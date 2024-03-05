Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base

Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a brief from Lt. Col. Nathan Aiken, 2nd Security Forces Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. During the visit, Chaudhary met with leaders across Barksdale to discuss options to improve Airmen’s quality of life while learning about the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

