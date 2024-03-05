Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a brief from Lt. Col. Nathan Aiken, 2nd Security Forces Squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 5, 2024. During the visit, Chaudhary met with leaders across Barksdale to discuss options to improve Airmen’s quality of life while learning about the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8273598
    VIRIN: 240305-F-OS776-1108
    Resolution: 5507x3993
    Size: 976.59 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Dr Ravi Chaudhary Visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Security Forces Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT