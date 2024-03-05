Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Ministry of Defence [Image 2 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Ministry of Defence

    OSLO, NORWAY

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Chief of Defense General Erik Kristofferson at the Ministry of Defence in Oslo, March 6. Raven is visiting Norway to discuss security challenges, interoperability, and maritime statecraft, as well as to observe the Norwegian-hosted exercise Nordic Response 2024 featuring more than 20,000 NATO forces from 14 nations.

