Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Ministry of Defence

The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Chief of Defense General Erik Kristofferson at the Ministry of Defence in Oslo, March 6. Raven is visiting Norway to discuss security challenges, interoperability, and maritime statecraft, as well as to observe the Norwegian-hosted exercise Nordic Response 2024 featuring more than 20,000 NATO forces from 14 nations.

