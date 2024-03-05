The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Chief of Defense General Erik Kristofferson at the Ministry of Defence in Oslo, March 6. Raven is visiting Norway to discuss security challenges, interoperability, and maritime statecraft, as well as to observe the Norwegian-hosted exercise Nordic Response 2024 featuring more than 20,000 NATO forces from 14 nations.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8273577
|VIRIN:
|240306-N-LY692-1002
|Resolution:
|1583x1080
|Size:
|318.04 KB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Ministry of Defence [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT