    Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Marines [Image 1 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Marines

    OSLO, NORWAY

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with U.S. Marines assigned to the Embassy of the United States in Oslo, Norway, March 6. Raven thanked them for their service and contributions to the Navy-Marine Corps team.

