Under Secretary of the Navy Meets With Marines

The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with U.S. Marines assigned to the Embassy of the United States in Oslo, Norway, March 6. Raven thanked them for their service and contributions to the Navy-Marine Corps team.
