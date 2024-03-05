Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Construction continues on the West Bar of the medical facility on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8273371
    VIRIN: 240221-A-GI410-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024
    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    USACE
    Engineering
    Veterans
    Construction
    VAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT