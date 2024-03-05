Construction continues on the East Bar of the medical facility on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8273364
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-GI410-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2142
|Size:
|994.05 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center Feb. 21, 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
