    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. Quentin Scandrick with the 336th Training Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Scandrick spearheaded on-the-job training opportunities for 453 public affairs students, fostering post graduation skill utilization through strategic networking with Defense Media Activity and the 707th Wing Public Affairs unit, providing practical experience and forging crucial connections for future career growth. Additionally, he curated a Black History Panel showcasing NCOs and SNCOs from sister services, fostering diversity and inclusivity within the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:33
    Photo ID: 8272974
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TI822-1004
    Resolution: 5479x3653
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

