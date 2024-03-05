Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. Quentin Scandrick with the 336th Training Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Scandrick spearheaded on-the-job training opportunities for 453 public affairs students, fostering post graduation skill utilization through strategic networking with Defense Media Activity and the 707th Wing Public Affairs unit, providing practical experience and forging crucial connections for future career growth. Additionally, he curated a Black History Panel showcasing NCOs and SNCOs from sister services, fostering diversity and inclusivity within the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:33 Photo ID: 8272974 VIRIN: 240306-F-TI822-1004 Resolution: 5479x3653 Size: 12.2 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.