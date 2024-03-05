MAYPORT CONDUCTS ASF TRAINING

240305-N-OZ224-1143



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 5, 2023) - Sailors assigned to various commands at Naval Station Mayport participate in Auxiliary Security Force (ASF) training, March 5, 2024. ASF personnel are active duty service members that augment base security personnel during contingencies, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, civil disturbances, exercises and special events that require heightened levels of security.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

