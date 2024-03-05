U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Recon Marines plan boat movements for combat rubber raiding craft during an amphibious assault rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:21 Photo ID: 8272717 VIRIN: 240229-M-PO838-1130 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 4.21 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Rehearses Amphibious Assault [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.