    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Rehearses Amphibious Assault [Image 10 of 11]

    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Rehearses Amphibious Assault

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Recon Marines plan boat movements for combat rubber raiding craft during an amphibious assault rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:21
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
