U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Scott Webster Jr., aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, and Cpl. Tyler Jackson, ARFF specialist, Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, use a fire hose during a tour with students from Silver Bluff High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 27, 2024. Students visited ARFF, military working dogs and Air Traffic Control to learn about the air station’s daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8272714 VIRIN: 240227-M-QX760-1240 Resolution: 5856x3906 Size: 12.35 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.