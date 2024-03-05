Republic of Korea and Royal Thai amphibious assault vehicles make a beach landing during an amphibious assault rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 09:21
|Photo ID:
|8272713
|VIRIN:
|240229-M-PO838-1163
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Rehearses Amphibious Assault [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
