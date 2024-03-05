Republic of Korea and Royal Thai amphibious assault vehicles make a beach landing during an amphibious assault rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:21 Photo ID: 8272713 VIRIN: 240229-M-PO838-1163 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 4.03 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Rehearses Amphibious Assault [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.