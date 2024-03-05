Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Forrest Johnson, aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) specialist, Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes a demonstration from a P-19R ARFF truck during a tour with students from Silver Bluff High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 27, 2024. Students visited ARFF, military working dogs and Air Traffic Control to learn about the air station’s daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

