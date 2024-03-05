Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort [Image 5 of 10]

    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trent Davis, air traffic controller, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, leads a tour with students from Silver Bluff High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 27, 2024. Students visited ARFF, military working dogs and Air Traffic Control to learn about the air station’s daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8272711
    VIRIN: 240227-M-QX760-1456
    Resolution: 6605x4405
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort
    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATC
    MCAS Beaufort
    ARFF
    Silver Bluff
    JRTOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT