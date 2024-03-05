Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort [Image 4 of 10]

    Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.1709

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Scott Webster Jr., aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, helps a student from Silver Bluff High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps use a fire hose during a tour at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 27, 2024. Students visited ARFF, military working dogs and Air Traffic Control to learn about the air station’s daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    Date Taken: 06.02.1709
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8272710
    VIRIN: 240227-M-QX760-1406
    Resolution: 5829x3888
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATC
    MCAS Beaufort
    ARFF
    Silver Bluff
    JRTOC

