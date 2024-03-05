Silver Bluff's JROTC tours MCAS Beaufort

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Scott Webster Jr., aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, helps a student from Silver Bluff High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps use a fire hose during a tour at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 27, 2024. Students visited ARFF, military working dogs and Air Traffic Control to learn about the air station’s daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

