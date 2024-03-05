U.S. Marines assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Recon Marines coordinate a beach assault in combat rubber raiding crafts during an amphibious assault rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:21 Photo ID: 8272704 VIRIN: 240229-M-PO838-1079 Resolution: 6654x4438 Size: 2.29 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Rehearses Amphibious Assault [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.