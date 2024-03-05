Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meritorious Service Medal Presentation [Image 4 of 4]

    Meritorious Service Medal Presentation

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb 29, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent, Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids awards LCDR Aliano with the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service from June 2022 to June 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meritorious Service Medal Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Meritorious Service Medal
    U.S. Naval Academy

