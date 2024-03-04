ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb 29, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent, Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids awards LCDR Aliano with the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service from June 2022 to June 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 07:59 Photo ID: 8272578 VIRIN: 240229-N-ID676-1023 Resolution: 4786x4320 Size: 2.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meritorious Service Medal Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.