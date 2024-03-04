Margaret McCabe was honored in an elaborate collage of illustrations that highlighted several key points of her life and career. The center image gives a visual of the massive change in the personnel of Norfolk Naval Shipyard between 1931 and 1944
The Heritage Hour: A Glance into the Vital History of Norfolk Naval Shipyard Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY
