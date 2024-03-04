Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY [Image 4 of 4]

    Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Victoria Pendleton 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Margaret McCabe was honored in an elaborate collage of illustrations that highlighted several key points of her life and career. The center image gives a visual of the massive change in the personnel of Norfolk Naval Shipyard between 1931 and 1944

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8272563
    VIRIN: 411113-N-N2259-1001
    Resolution: 1613x2348
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Pendleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Heritage Hour: A Glance into the Vital History of Norfolk Naval Shipyard Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY

