Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY

Dorothy Sharp receiving her official paperwork confirming her promotion to general foreman laborer from the Shop 72 Production Superintendent Clyde Siler in 1975. Sharp had worked previously as a practical nurse before coming into Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1968. Bell, Alice; Soundings, November 13, 1975

