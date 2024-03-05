Dorothy Sharp receiving her official paperwork confirming her promotion to general foreman laborer from the Shop 72 Production Superintendent Clyde Siler in 1975. Sharp had worked previously as a practical nurse before coming into Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1968. Bell, Alice; Soundings, November 13, 1975
The Heritage Hour: A Glance into the Vital History of Norfolk Naval Shipyard Log 03-24: The First Ladies of NNSY
