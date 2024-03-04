USS Gunston Hall conducts crane operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

Sailors conduct crane operations in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during Steadfast Defender 24, March 5, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

