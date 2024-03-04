Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall conducts crane operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Gunston Hall conducts crane operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Sailors conduct crane operations in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during Steadfast Defender 24, March 5, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 02:56
    Photo ID: 8272449
    VIRIN: 240305-N-HD110-1038
    Resolution: 6028x3802
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall conducts crane operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

