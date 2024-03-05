Warrior Shield 24 | HMLA-369 conducts flight operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare an AH-1Z Viper helicopter to take off during Warrior Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, March 4, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise in the Republic of Korea that strengthens the combined defensive capabilities of ROK-U.S. Forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK-U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

