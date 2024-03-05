Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield 24 | HMLA-369 conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Warrior Shield 24 | HMLA-369 conducts flight operations

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare an AH-1Z Viper helicopter to take off during Warrior Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, March 4, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise in the Republic of Korea that strengthens the combined defensive capabilities of ROK-U.S. Forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK-U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    flight operations
    HMLA-369
    1MAW
    Warrior Shield 24

