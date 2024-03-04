U.S. Air Force Major James Oliver, 349th Medical Squadron nurse, discusses patient care with Ferdessa Alvis, emergency room doctor, at Georgetown Medical Diagnostic Center, Georgetown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen will participate in this year’s LAMAT mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8272244
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-FT183-1007
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, VC
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT medical team treat partner nation emergency room patients in St. Vincent [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
