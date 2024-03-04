Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAMAT medical team treat partner nation emergency room patients in St. Vincent

    LAMAT medical team treat partner nation emergency room patients in St. Vincent

    GEORGETOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major James Oliver, 349th Medical Squadron nurse, discusses patient care with Ferdessa Alvis, emergency room doctor, at Georgetown Medical Diagnostic Center, Georgetown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen will participate in this year’s LAMAT mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:54
    Location: GEORGETOWN, VC
    TAGS

    medical assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    LAMAT
    LAMAT24
    St. Vincent

