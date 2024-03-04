U.S. Air Force Major James Oliver, 349th Medical Squadron nurse, examines a patient record at Georgetown Medical Diagnostic Center, Georgetown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:54 Photo ID: 8272243 VIRIN: 240305-F-FT183-1009 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 6.98 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, VC Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAMAT medical team treat partner nation emergency room patients in St. Vincent [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.