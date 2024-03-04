LAMAT medical team treat partner nation emergency room patients in St. Vincent

U.S. Air Force Major James Oliver, 349th Medical Squadron nurse, helps examine a patient with Ferdessa Alvis, emergency room doctor, at Georgetown Medical Diagnostic Center, Georgetown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

