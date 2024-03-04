LAMAT medical team treat partner nation emergency room patients in St. Vincent

Ferdessa Alvis, emergency room doctor, participates in a discussion with medical staff at Georgetown Medical Diagnostic Center, Georgetown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to St. Vincent in support of this year’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, where members will work closely with their host nation counterparts to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 Location: GEORGETOWN, VC