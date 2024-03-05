Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNR visits REDCOM Everett [Image 2 of 7]

    CNR visits REDCOM Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    Chief of Navy Reserve (CNR) Vice Adm. John Mustin visited Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Everett and Navy Reserve Center, Everett staff and Sailors. During an All Hands Call CNR recognized Cilvilian and Sailors of the Quarter and answered questions from the audience.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:37
    Photo ID: 8272218
    VIRIN: 240305-N-VH054-1064
    Resolution: 6421x4587
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US
    This work, CNR visits REDCOM Everett [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNR visits REDCOM Everett
    reserves
    navy
    CNR

