NCO Summit strengthens bonds between 51 FW and ROKAF Airmen

Republic of Korea Air Force airmen and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during a Noncommissioned Officer Summit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. The summit played a pivotal role in strengthening the U.S. and ROK alliance by deepening mutual understanding and operational readiness among the NCO corps, solidifying the partnership as a cornerstone of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

