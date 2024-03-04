Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Summit strengthens bonds between 51 FW and ROKAF Airmen [Image 9 of 9]

    NCO Summit strengthens bonds between 51 FW and ROKAF Airmen

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force airmen and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during a Noncommissioned Officer Summit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. The summit played a pivotal role in strengthening the U.S. and ROK alliance by deepening mutual understanding and operational readiness among the NCO corps, solidifying the partnership as a cornerstone of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:50
    Photo ID: 8272214
    VIRIN: 240222-F-QO603-1006
    Resolution: 6009x3998
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, NCO Summit strengthens bonds between 51 FW and ROKAF Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

