Republic of Korea Air Force airmen and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during a Noncommissioned Officer Summit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. The summit played a pivotal role in strengthening the U.S. and ROK alliance by deepening mutual understanding and operational readiness among the NCO corps, solidifying the partnership as a cornerstone of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 21:50
|Photo ID:
|8272214
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-QO603-1006
|Resolution:
|6009x3998
|Size:
|14.94 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Summit strengthens bonds between 51 FW and ROKAF Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCO Summit strengthens bonds between 51 FW and ROKAF Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT