An Airman assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron embraces a loved one after returning from a deployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2024. Air Force deployments range in length depending on the career field, location and mission needs, and require Airmen to be away from home for the duration of the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8272162 VIRIN: 240304-F-TE518-1178 Resolution: 5245x3497 Size: 6.44 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.