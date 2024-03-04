Airmen assigned to the 6th Operations Group assist recently deployed members in removing belongings from a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron returned to MacDill after being deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8272161 VIRIN: 240304-F-TE518-1098 Resolution: 7008x3942 Size: 12.11 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.