50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Barnthouse, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, embraces his wife after returning to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 50th ARS returned to MacDill after being deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

