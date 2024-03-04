Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment [Image 2 of 5]

    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air stairs are positioned next to a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron returned to MacDill aboard the aircraft after being deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:27
    Photo ID: 8272159
    VIRIN: 240304-F-TE518-1016
    Resolution: 6863x3860
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment
    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment
    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment
    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment
    50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Air Force
    deployment
    AFFORGEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT