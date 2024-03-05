Airmen assigned to the 6th Operations Group welcome recently deployed members on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron returned to MacDill after being deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8272158 VIRIN: 240304-F-TE518-1120 Resolution: 6257x4171 Size: 13.44 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th ARS returns to MacDill after deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.