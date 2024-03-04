Last Leg of the Battle Color Detachment West Coast Tour

Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, speak with guests after a performance at Maryvale High School, Phoenix, Ariz., Mar. 5, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment will finish the last leg of their west coast tour in Albuquerque,NM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
