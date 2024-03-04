Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last Leg of the Battle Color Detachment West Coast Tour [Image 3 of 14]

    Last Leg of the Battle Color Detachment West Coast Tour

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, speak with guests after a performance at Maryvale High School, Phoenix, Ariz., Mar. 5, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment will finish the last leg of their west coast tour in Albuquerque,NM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 19:34
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    This work, Last Leg of the Battle Color Detachment West Coast Tour [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

