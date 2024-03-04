Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's brigade headquarters construction project mostly complete; makes it third building in 1600 block transformation [Image 12 of 13]

    Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project mostly complete; makes it third building in 1600 block transformation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown March 5, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, nine new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coordinated the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8271956
    VIRIN: 240305-A-OK556-5659
    Resolution: 4947x3299
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project mostly complete; makes it third building in 1600 block transformation [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy&rsquo;s brigade headquarters construction project mostly complete; makes it third building in 1600 block transformation

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    Army of 2030
    brigade headquarters building

