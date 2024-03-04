Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project mostly complete; makes it third building in 1600 block transformation

The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown March 5, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, nine new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coordinated the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

