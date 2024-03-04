Master Chief Information Specialist Tammy Hinds, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), makes a speech during her Master Chief pinning ceremony. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8271942
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-KF697-1060
|Resolution:
|5789x4473
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
