USS Essex In-Port Operations

Master Chief Information Specialist Tammy Hinds, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), makes a speech during her Master Chief pinning ceremony. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

