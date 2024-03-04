Senior Chief Information Specialist Tammy Hinds, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), is pinned by her family and friends during her Master Chief pinning ceremony. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
