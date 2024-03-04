USS Essex In-Port Operations

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicole Levan, left, swears in Senior Chief Information Specialist Tammy Hinds, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during her Master Chief pinning ceremony. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

