    Fueling Hogs [Image 17 of 18]

    Fueling Hogs

    IA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A formation of A-10s attached to the 442nd Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo, departs a KC-135 Stratotanker after receiving fuel, March 3, 2024. The KC-135 is attached to the Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing at Sioux City, Iowa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8271936
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-VK221-1016
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.66 MB
    Location: IA, US
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    442nd Fighter Wing
    A-10
    ANG: Iowa Air National Guard

