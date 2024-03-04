An A-10 Thunderbolt II attached to the 442nd Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, March 3, 2024. The KC-135 is attached to the Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing at Sioux City, Iowa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8271932 VIRIN: 240303-Z-VK221-1012 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.09 MB Location: IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling Hogs [Image 18 of 18], by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.