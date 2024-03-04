Pvt. Basar Findikl, motor transport operator, HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, reads over paperwork with Sgt. Johnathan Stone, HHC, 653rd RSG, Feb. 25, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Mesa, Ariz., as part of Battle Assembly weekend for the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
This work, Turkish native fulfills ambition of joining U.S. Army [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Turkish native fulfills ambition of joining U.S. Army
