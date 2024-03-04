Oklahoma National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion recognized for national success

Master Sgt. Chris Key and Staff Sgt. Patrick Perry, State of Oklahoma Governor’s Cup recipient, Oklahoma National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, being recognized by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for the RRB’s recruiting performance and achievements over the past year at the Oklahoma State Capital in Oklahoma City, March 5, 2024. Over the last year the OKNG’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion has been number two in the nation in mission completion percentage along with 130 new recruitments just last month. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

